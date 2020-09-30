Meg Turney Wow Fans With Extremely Sexy Japanese Schoolgirl Cosplay

On Tuesday, American cosplay model Meg Turney stunned her Instagram fans with a seriously sexy post, dressing up as a Japanese schoolgirl. The 33-year-old sported an ultra-revealing outfit that left barely anything to the imagination, going braless under a see-through top. The short-sleeved number was extremely cropped, flashing a tantalizing amount of underboob. Although it boasted a mock neckline that hid her décolletage entirely, her chest was fully visible through the sheer, tulle-like fabric. Meg wore pink, heart-shaped pasties under the racy item, effectively censoring her curves.

The top featured a lilac trim around the sleeves and neckline, which was decorated with glossy white stripes that gave it a uniform vibe. The garment was further adorned with a large pink bow draped over her chest. Meg completed the look with a lilac pleated miniskirt — a high-rise style that half-covered her navel, accentuating her waist and lithe figure. The stunner teased fans as she flirtatiously pulled up one side to offer a peek at her hip. The gesture also revealed her panty line, showing a glimpse of her skimpy pink bottoms.

Meg rocked dark-pink hair to match her outfit, styling her long tresses into playful half-buns. Her colorful locks brushed over her shoulders, drawing even more attention to her exposed chest. She accessorized with a sparkling pastel manicure, painting each nail a different way. She finished off the head-turning look with a small heart drawn on her wrist.

The Twitch streamer flaunted her enviable curves as she posed against a wood panel wall. The half-body shot captured her in mid-profile, displaying her toned midriff and abs. She coquettishly raised one hand to her cheek, showing off her glittery nails. She was smiling from ear to ear, glancing to the side with gleaming eyes.

Followers seemed entranced with her stirring gaze, taking to the comments to gush over her beauty.

“Oh my god! Those eyes!!” wrote one person, leaving a pair of heart-eyes emoji. “You are stunning!!” they added.

“Beautiful blue eyes… You’re too lovely, you’re too sexy, you’re too hot,” chimed in a second Instagram user.

Compliments were also given for her sinuous figure and eye-popping hair color.

“You’re so cute Meg! Thanks for bringing a smile to my face today!” penned another smitten fan.

In her caption, Meg told fans she was feeling nostalgic about her trip to Japan in late 2019, leading one follower to comment, “You and me both! I check damn near every day to see if we’re allowed back yet! Saddens my soul. #IMissJapan.”

The photo received a lot of love from her online admirers, racking up more than 26,800 likes and 63 messages overnight.

The update came after Meg went topless on Instagram for a Scooby Doo-inspired cosplay, enthralling her audience with a seductive Daphne costume complete with an auburn wig and purple headband. That post, which can be viewed here, was liked over 62,400 times to date.