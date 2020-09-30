Abby Dowse Goes For A Dip In The Pool & Tugs At Her Bikini In Sultry New Update

When it comes to showing off her incredible curves on Instagram, Abby Dowse is in a class all on her own. The sizzling model flaunted her insane figure in a sexy string bikini in today’s upload, giving her audience an eyeful of her hot bod as she went for a dip in the pool.

The Aussie bombshell opted for a halter-neck ruched two-piece from Oh Polly, making sure to credit the brand with a double tag in her post. The bathing suit featured a plunging neckline and tiny, narrow cups that only covered the essential, causing her chest to spill out nearly on all sides. The look fully exposed Abby’s deep cleavage in addition to flashing a tantalizing amount of sideboob. Thin, spaghetti straps framed her abundant décolletage, while another string went around the chest line, further emphasizing her buxom curves as well as highlighting her lithe physique.

The scanty bikini also included outrageously high-cut bottoms, which sported a minuscule triangular front that left little to the imagination. The item dipped well below her bellybutton, showing off her trim tummy as well as baring her hips and thighs.

The light-blue swimsuit looked flattering against her honeyed-tan, accentuating her all-over glow. The shade also complemented her golden tresses, which Abby wore down for the shot. Her hair was styled with a deep side-part, cascading over her shoulders in wavy curls. The smokeshow accessorized with an entire collection of sparkling gold jewelry, rocking hoop earrings, a layered pendant necklace, several rings on her finger, and a dainty bracelet on each wrist.

Snapped near the edge of the swimming pool, Abby was up to her knees in water. She was standing with her legs slightly parted in a way that teased her thigh gap. She further tantalized fans by tugging on the side strap of her bottoms, which came up above her hip bones, drawing attention to her waist and hourglass shape. She leaned her other arm on her rear end, coyly averting her eyes as she parted her lips in a seductive expression.

The model appeared to be in the backyard of her apartment building — a familiar sight for anyone who regularly follows Abby on Instagram, as this is where the gorgeous blonde snaps many of her swimsuit posts. The background showed a tall, wooden fence overgrown with thick vegetation that offered plenty of privacy for her sunbathing activities. Her revealing bathing suit was almost the same color as the crystal-clear water, which gleamed in the sunlight, reflecting on Abby’s chiseled midriff. Sunshine also illuminated her toned body, shining a natural spotlight on her décolletage and thigh.

Abby took to her caption to wish fans a good week, leading one of her devotees to comment, “your photos he[r]e on IG make my week great each and every week!!!” She added a blue heart emoji, which seemed to mirror the discrete heart-shaped decoration adorning her skimpy top.

Followers were very appreciative of the steamy new post, clicking the like button on her photo close to 8,000 times and leaving more than 200 messages, all within the first hour.

“You at the pool, hair shining, tan popping [is] always incredible,” wrote one person, who further expressed their adoration with a fire and raising-hands emoji. “So damn gorgeous,” they added.

“Every single picture legitimately leaves me stunned,” chimed in another Instagrammer, adding a screaming-face and heart-eyes emoji. “You’re top 2 and def not 2.”

“That colour [sic] on your beautiful tanned body [is] priceless Abby,” gushed a third fan.

The update came just two days after the Australian knockout displayed her killer curves in a provocative see-through lingerie, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.