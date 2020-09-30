Jade Grobler Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In A Light Blue Bikini For New Instagram Video

Jade Grobler has been flaunting her curves on Instagram lately, mostly in barely there outfits. On Wednesday, September 30, the Australian model showed off her fabulous figure in a video that showcased her wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

In the saucy clip, Jade was seen beachside, flaunting her bodacious curves and ample assets. At the beginning of the reel, she went out to the balcony through a sliding glass door. The angle displayed her toned backside. Many of her viewers raved over her round derriere, expressing their thoughts in the comments.

At one point, she leaned on the railings as she checked out the amazing scenery. It showed the beautiful ocean filled with yachts, the shoreline, and palm trees. Jade was also seen looking at the camera, smiling as she turned to show off the front side of her killer body.

Jade wore a light blue bikini that exposed plenty of skin. It included a minuscule bikini top that featured fully-lined cups cut so small, her bust was hardly contained. The garment also had a deep neckline that exposed her decolletage. The straps that provided support were thicker than usual, and it clung over her shoulders, accentuating her slim arms. The snug fit of the piece pushed her breasts inward, which made her cleavage pop.

The matching bottoms that she sported were just as revealing. It boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her taut stomach and chiseled abs. The waistband clung high to her slim waist down, highlighting her curvy hips. The high leg cuts also displayed plenty of skin and helped emphasize her lean legs.

Jade accessorized with her favorite string necklace with a turtle pendant and a gold bangle. The influencer left her blond hair down and straight. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders, with the rest cascading down her back.

In the caption, the babe wrote a word, indicating how she felt at the moment of posting. In under 24 hours of being live on the social media site, the post has earned more than 16,600 likes and over 280 comments. Hundreds of her online supporters flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments about her physique. Several other followers also praised her beauty.

“WOW! You are incredibly gorgeous. I love this reel. You look so happy, and that is what matters,” wrote one of her fans.

“OMG! You look super glossy. What a perfect body shape you have. I love seeing you living your best life. You are an inspiration to many,” added another follower.

“Too beautiful. I am speechless!” a third social media user commented.