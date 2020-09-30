Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Ample Assets In A Cheeky Monokini

Yaslen Clemente’s latest Instagram update has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The upload included two snaps that appeared to have been taken during a professional photoshoot for the model’s new swimwear line, Bikinis By Yas. She stood against a blank white wall, posing first with her backside to the camera before turning around to give the lens a full-frontal view of her phenomenal physique.

The fitness model stunned as she showed off her ample assets in a sexy monokini that left little to the imagination. She noted in the caption of the post that it was called the “Interwind in Passion,” and will be apart of her brand’s first drop labeled “The Forbidden Collection” that will launch on October 10.

The one-piece featured a two-toned color scheme, with its top half being made of a shiny gold material while the bottom half was a gorgeous baby pink hue that popped against Yaslen’s bronzed bod. It had a halter-style neckline that crisscrossed over her decolletage, leaving her toned back, arms, and shoulders exposed for her fans to admire. A large, diamond-shaped cutout fell over her midsection, exposing major underboob as well as a glimpse at the star’s flat tummy and abs.

The number proceeded to cinch in at Yaslen’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. It boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her sculpted legs in their entirety. Also of note was the garment’s daringly cheeky cut that left the social media star’s round booty completely exposed. Her fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Yaslen kept her ensemble simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a dainty navel ring so as not to take any attention away from her phenomenal figure. She also styled her dirty blond locks down in gorgeous curls that fell to perfectly frame her face and striking features.

The sneak peek at Yaslen’s upcoming swimwear launch seemed to excite many of her followers, with over 36,000 of them hitting the like button within 13 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section to shower the model in compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“That body omg,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” praised another fan.

“You are the definition of beauty,” a third follower remarked.

“Obsessed with you,” added a fourth admirer.

Yaslen has been rocking swimwear in a number of her latest Instagram uploads. Last Friday, the star showed off her pert derriere in an impossibly tiny string bikini. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 59,000 likes and 623 comments to date.