Wolf Blitzer Suggests The Other Presidential Debates Could Be Canceled After Tuesday’s ‘Chaotic’ Event

Wolf Blitzer suggested that there may be no more presidential debates after Tuesday’s “chaotic” event in which there were frequent interruptions and allegations that moderator Chris Wallace failed to take proper control.

The first meeting between the presidential candidates turned contentious almost immediately, with Donald Trump talking over Joe Biden during the opening round of questions and cutting into his time, and the former vice president responding with his own interruptions at times. While Wallace in several instances directed them to be respectful of each other’s time and called on them to directly answer some questions that were avoided, many saw the entire event as a mess.

That included Blitzer, who opened CNN’s post-debate analysis by calling it “chaotic” and predicting that there might not be any more debates after the opening one. He did not say, however, exactly how the others might be canceled. The statement raised some interest online, with many surprised at the reaction from the longtime journalist.

“Interesting. @wolfblitzer suggesting Biden and Trump may not have a round two,” tweeted New Yorker writer and CNN analyst Susan Glasser.

Man, Wolf Blitzer just said he wouldn't be surprised if this was the last debate — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) September 30, 2020

Kudos to Wolf Blitzer of CNN for saying that he believes this might have been the last presidential debate ???? — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) September 30, 2020

After Tuesday’s first meeting between the candidates, there are two more scheduled. That includes a second one on October 15 and a third on October 22, along with a meeting of the vice-presidential candidates on October 7.

Many other analysts joined Blitzer in declaring that the event descended into a debacle, with many pointing fingers at the Republican for his interruptions and frequent interjections that were off-topic. That included a number of attacks against Hunter Biden, the Democratic nominee’s son.

Blitzer’s CNN colleague Jake Tapper was among the most vocal of the critics, saying that the Republican’s debate behavior turned it into a “disgrace.”

“That was a hot mess. Inside a dumpster fire. Inside a train wreck. That was the worst debate I have ever seen. In fact it wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace. And it’s primarily because of President Trump who spent the whole time interrupting,” he said, adding that the president did not abide by the rules that his campaign had agreed to.

Tapper also pointed out that the president refused to directly condemn white supremacy when called on to do so, though he did not join Blitzer in the idea that the remaining two scheduled debates could be canceled. Many others reacting on social media wondered if Tuesday’s could be the final one, which ABC News host George Stephanopoulos noted at the close of his network’s coverage.