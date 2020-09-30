Lala Kent Not Sure About Future On ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Says It Needs To Be The ‘Right Situation’

The future of Vanderpump Rules is up in the air, as the hit Bravo series has not been confirmed for a ninth season at this time. Most of the show’s cast members have confirmed they have no idea if and when the show will resume filming, with many saying they are just waiting for phone calls from the powers that be at the network. Lala Kent is one of those cast members questioning her future on the Lisa Vanderpump-produced hit. The make-up designer is currently expecting her first child with movie producer Randall Emmett, and her pregnancy is making her question everything.

Lala caught up with Entertainment Tonight where she dished on her pregnancy pact with her co-stars, and if she will return should the Vanderpump Rules be picked up. With just a few months until she becomes a mom, the 30-year-old said she’d need to make sure the series was going in a direction that was suitable now that she’s going to have a child of her own.

“I need to see what next season would entail,” she told ET. “I need to make sure that’s a healthy space for me. I don’t get to think just about what’s good for Lala and how she would react to certain things, you know? I’m going to be a mother. … I have my own child looking up to me, so it would have to be the right situation. It’s a different zone now. Brittany and I are becoming moms, I just don’t see me walking into SUR clapping back at Danica [Dow] for serving me the wrong meal, you know? A lot is going to change.”

Last season saw Lala have some heated exchanges with co-stars including Danica and Raquel Leviss. Those types of situations are not one’s Lala wants to take a part in again now that her life is headed in a different direction. She admitted she is waiting for producers to tell her that the production is a go, which is when she will ultimately decide if returning is the right choice for her.

The Give Them Lala designer also admitted she’s fairly hormonal right now, which could affect how she reacts when she gets the call. Should she return to Vanderpump Rules, Lala said she hopes she would be more “delicate” and not popping off on people, despite that being “in [her] DNA.”

With Stassi Schroder and Brittany Cartwright expecting their first children right alongside her, fans of Lala and the series have been hoping for some sort of spin-off, which drifts away from the food and beverage life. This could be something that might interest Lala a little bit more since the show would revolve around motherhood, but that’s all fan speculation for now.