Anella Miller Flaunts Major Underboob In A Black Bikini: ‘Do You Miss My Summer Photos?’

On Tuesday, September 29, Russian model Anella Miller went online and shared a sultry throwback snapshot on her Instagram page to titillate her 2.5 million followers.

In the picture, Anella rocked a very revealing, black bikini which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The top boasted thin straps and a low-cut neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The risqué garment boasted a large cutout on the chest which flaunted major underboob while also drawing attention to her taut stomach and slender waist.

Anella teamed the top with high-waisted bottoms that displayed her sexy thighs and toned legs.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting her clocks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, Anella opted for an assortment of stud earrings and a cross pendant that highlighted her flawless décolletage. She also wore a silver and a black bracelet along with a wristwatch.

The shoot took place at a beach, during the daytime. To pose, she sat atop a wooden bench, against the breathtaking background of the ocean and the cloudy blue sky. Some large rocks could also be seen behind her.

Anella slightly arched her back and tugged at her bottoms. The hottie held her hair, turned away her gaze from the lens, and flashed a smile.

In the caption, Anella wrote that she misses the summer season and her sexy beachwear photoshoots. She also informed users that her bathing suit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within eight hours, the post garnered close to 40,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Anella’s followers took to the comments section and posted 500-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty facial features, and her incredible sense of style.

“Omg, what a beautiful figure! Yes, I really miss seeing your beautiful bikini pics. Please, share more of them,” one of her fans commented.

“Summer or no summer, every pic you post is stunning. I love you so much,” chimed in another user.

“F*cking beautiful. This picture is my next screensaver!” a third follower wrote.

“The hottest model on IG. Please, come to Canada,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “lovely pic,” and “my wife,” to express their admiration for Anella.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Sveta Bilyalova, Isabel Madow, and Chloe Othen.

On September 24, Anella shared another sizzling photograph in which she rocked a black top which boasted long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder design to give off baddie girl vibes. To date, the snap has accrued 53,000 likes.