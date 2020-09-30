Holly Sonders Sizzles In A Low-Cut Top And Skimpy Daisy Dukes For Smoking Hot Instagram Update

Television host Holly Sonders has been tantalizing her 479,000 Instagram followers with her scantily-clad updates lately, and one of her latest shares was no different. Holly wore a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes and a revealing tank as she posed with a lawn mower outdoors.

A red-and-black lawn mower was positioned in front of her on a stretch of lush green grass, and there was some landscaping behind her that featured palm trees and rocks. A large house was also visible in the background, although Holly’s curvaceous figure remained the focal point of the shot. She tagged the Instagram page of Fitness Gurls Magazine in the caption of the post, suggesting the steamy snap may have been part of a photoshoot for the publication.

She showcased her incredible legs in a pair of light-wash Daisy Dukes with distressed and frayed detailing along the hems. The shorts were unbuttoned, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display, and she had her hip cocked to the side as she sashayed behind the lawn mower. Her bronzed legs caught the sunlight and had an eye-catching sheen to them.

She accessorized with a pair of strappy sandals that elongated her legs even more. On top, she showcased her ample assets in a simple yet sexy tank top. The garment was crafted from a printed fabric incorporating shades of yellow, orange and pink. Thick straps extended over her shoulders, showing off her arms, and the scooped neckline dipped low in the front, flaunting a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The fabric stretched over her curves and nipped in at her waist.

Holly kept the look simple, and finished off with large hoop earrings. Her long brunette locks were parted in the side and cascaded down her chest and shoulder in loose curls. The sun shone down on her flawless features and figure, and portions of her body were illuminated as she gazed off into the distance, looking stunning.

Her fans loved the share, and the post received over 800 likes within just 33 minutes of going live. It also had 19 comments from her audience.

“Skin looks amazing,” one fan wrote, loving her bronzed body.

Another followers couldn’t find the words to describe his thoughts about the buxom bombshell, and simply commented with a string of flame emoji.

“You look absolutely gorgeous,” yet another fan remarked.

The sizzling shot wasn’t the first Holly has shared today. Earlier, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a bold string bikini and neon yellow pointed-toe pumps. She posed with power tools in a dusty setting, and looked glamorous in the skimpy ensemble.