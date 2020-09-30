Keilah Kang Flaunts Her Figure In A White Bustier And Black Boxer Shorts

American model Keilah Kang is no stranger to showing off her enviable physique on Instagram. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 29, she shared a new snapshot to wow her 2.2 million fans.

In the photo, Keilah rocked a white bustier top which perfectly accentuated her curves. It boasted thin straps, wire detailing on the cup, and a low-cut neckline which flashed an ample amount of cleavage. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach.

Keilah paired the top with black boxer shorts which showcased her sexy legs and thighs. The waistband of the bottoms bore the name of the brand on it.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her curls cascade over her back and shoulders. Some strands of hair also fell over her face, probably because of the wind.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for a dainty pendant which drew attention to her flawless décolletage. She also wore a ring.

The picture was captured at a beach, during the daytime. Keilah stood next to a short wall, against the breathtaking background of the ocean and the clear blue sky. A spray bottle of Manscaped deodorant could be seen lying beside her.

Keilah stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She rested one of her elbows on the wall and turned her face away from the camera.

In the caption, Keilah endorsed the brand, adding that her husband also wears the same deodorant every day. The hottie also offered a 20 percent discount code to Instagram users so that they could shop from Manscaped’s website.

Within nine hours of going live, the picture amassed close to 38,000 likes. In addition, several of Keilah’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 230 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Oh wow, you look absolutely gorgeous, even in men’s shorts, lol,” one of her fans commented.

“This is your best picture! I love you so much!” chimed in another user, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Stunning photo. You are so beautiful, darling. You hubby is a lucky man to have you for a wife,” a third admirer remarked.

“I am your biggest fan. I’ll do literally whatever you tell me to!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “incredible body,” and “queen,” to express their admiration for the model.

Keilah often wows her legions of admirers with her skin-baring photographs. On September 12, she uploaded a pic in which she rocked a printed bikini to show off her perfect physique. To date, the post has accrued 75,000-plus likes.