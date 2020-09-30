Melania Trump Poses For Rare Selfie With Stepdaughters, All In Masks

First lady Melania Trump posed for a rare selfie with her stepdaughters on Tuesday night. The ladies were all masked up as they snapped a photo together, which was shared on Ivanka Trump’s Instagram page just minutes before the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden began.

The first lady and her stepdaughters appeared to be in the backstage area of the debate, as a large black curtain could be seen in the background of the photo. The event was held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and was moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace.

In the snap, Melania stood on the far left of the frame, looking chic in a black-and-white pinstripe suit with a crisp white blouse underneath. Her light brown hair was worn in a feathered style that fell perfectly to frame her face, which was partially covered by a white mask.

She posed with her two stepdaughters — Tiffany Trump, 26 and Ivanka, 38 — and Lara Trump, 37, who is married to her stepson Eric. Tiffany, who is the president’s only daughter with his second wife Marla Maples, sported a blue satin face covering that almost perfectly matched her navy blue dress, which she teamed with gold jewelry and a white clutch purse. Meanwhile, Ivanka sported a blue-and-white floral mask along with a white blazer while throwing up a peace sign to the camera.

Lara appeared to be in control of the camera, as she stood on the far right of the group with her arms stretched out in front of her. She sported a simple black ribbed top with a low scoop neckline, as well as a trendy leopard-print facemask.

The photo was quickly met with praise from many of Ivanka’s 6.7 million Instagram followers, who have awarded the post over 161,000 likes within less than one hour of going live. Thousands took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload to shower the female members of the first family with love.

“The Trump women are the best!” one person wrote.

“Prettiest first family in our nation’s history,” praised another fan.

“Prayers for President Trump and for the Trump family!!!” a third follower remarked.

“What a squad,” added a fourth admirer.

Several users also showed their adoration for the shot through emoji, including political commentator and Donald Trump supporter Tomi Lahren, who simply commented with a string of four American flag emoticons.

The sight of the Trump women wearing masks may come as a surprise to some, as the president has repeatedly been spotted without one throughout the coronavirus pandemic. He has held a number of campaign rallies with large crowds of unmasked attendees that have not followed social distancing measures. As recently as last week, he mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask, saying that he was attempting to hide a recent plastic surgery procedure behind the face covering.