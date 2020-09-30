Chanel West Coast Gives Instagram Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Glance At ‘Dressing Room Life’

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast surprised her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her recent share, a series of snaps in which she gave her audience a behind-the-scenes look at her life on the set of MTV’s Ridiculousness.

In the first shot, Chanel posed in front of a plain white wall that allowed her bold ensemble to truly pop. She wore a casual sweatshirt with drawstrings at the neck and blue cuffs. The entire garment was crafted from a vibrant printed fabric incorporating shades of blue, white and gold. She had the sleeves pushed up her forearms, and had several bangles on one wrist.

She paired the sweatshirt with matching bottoms that had a figure-hugging fit without being too clingy. She finished off the ensemble with some earrings and a pair of lace-up boots. Her long locks were styled in a middle part, and her silky tresses cascaded down her chest in a sleek sheet.

She placed one hand on her hip, and the other up in the air, showing off her long nails. She gazed off into the distance as she flaunted her stunning features.

The second shot showed off a bit more of her environment, including a bathroom door in the distance and a vanity covered in makeup brushes, a water bottle and more. Chanel leaned against the wall, scrolling through her phone, as a hairstylist with blond hair and a mask on brushed through her long locks.

The third and final image was similar, with a member of the team tending to Chanel’s tresses, which cascaded all the way to her hip, while Chanel was looking at her phone. Her eye-catching look was stunning on her petite figure, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post received over 3,000 likes from her eager fans within just 18 minutes of going live. It also racked up 138 comments within the same time span.

“So ready, and you make me laugh so much with your cute little giggle and your facial expressions,” one follower wrote, referring to Chanel’s caption in which she discussed Ridiculousness.

“You look so good with brown hair,” another follower added, loving the darker tresses.

“Gorgeous as always and totally ROCKING that outfit,” a third fan remarked.

“Flawless,” another commented simply, followed a string of flame emoji.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel thrilled her fans with a double update in which she rocked a black Balmain tank with the brand’s name written in white lettering across the chest, and a pair of hot pink shorts. She accessorized with a thick sparkling cuff bracelet, a chain belt and sky-high heels crafted from a snakeskin-print fabric.