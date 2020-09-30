Whitney Johns Shows off Her Style In A Backless Top, Soaks Up The Sun On Instagram

American fitness model Whitney Johns is no stranger to showing off her amazing body on Instagram. Taking to her page on Tuesday, September 29, she shared a new pic to wow her legions of admirers.

In the snapshot, Whitney rocked a revealing top which boasted thin straps and a backless design. The ensemble not only accentuated her curves but also displayed her smooth back and perfectly tanned skin. The hottie teamed the top with matching flared pants which drew attention to her toned derriere.

Whitney wore her brunette tresses in waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings and accessorized with dark sunglasses that she held in her hands for the photoshoot.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in the City of Angels (Los Angeles). The shoot took place on the road, during the daytime. Several buildings, a tree, and some cars could be seen in the background.

Whitney struck a side pose. She stuck her booty out and bent slightly forward. The hottie lightly touched her thigh and lifted her chin. She gazed straight at the camera and puckered her lips as she soaked up the sun.

Whitney added a long caption with her post in which she shared her experience of moving to Los Angeles from San Fransisco about eight years ago. She wrote about the struggles she initially faced in order to make her career in fitness training. The hottie also shared some valuable advice with her followers on starting and running a successful fitness business.

That aside, she informed users that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Wolf & Sage. She also tagged her photographer Ashlee K in the post for photo credits.

Within seven hours, the photo amassed close to 4,000 likes. Besides, many of Whitney’s followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 160 messages in which they praised her amazing body and incredible sense of style. Other users appreciated her efforts and congratulated her for becoming an established entrepreneur.

“Wow, your beauty is so different and so unique! You are beyond stunning! Your story is very inspiring. God bless you for becoming so successful. You deserve every blessing,” one of her fans commented.

“That’s a rough journey, Whitney, and it’s so good to see that you doing very well. Continue to fly high,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most gorgeous and hot woman on Instagram,” a third admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular admirers, several other models also liked and commented on the pic, including Katelyn Runck, Janna Breslin, and Lauren J.