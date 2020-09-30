Madison Gordon Looks Super Hot In Skimpy Lingerie On Instagram

Aussie fitness model and livestreamer Madison Gordon went online on Tuesday, September 29, and uploaded yet another skin-baring snapshot on her Instagram page to titillate her legions of admirers.

In the picture, Madison rocked a sexy lingerie set which perfectly accentuated her toned physique. The bra consisted of thin straps and a low-cut neckline which displayed an ample amount of cleavage. It boasted scalloped edges which rendered the tiny garment a very feminine touch.

Madison paired the top with matching panties which drew attention to her taut stomach and sculpted abs. The risqué ensemble also flaunted her sexy legs.

The 29-year-old model wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall on the sides of her face.

The photoshoot took place indoors, in a nondescript room. Some doors could be seen in the background.

Madison sat atop a beige carpet. She kept a hand on her thigh and turned her gaze away from the camera. The hottie slightly puckered her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

It looked like Madison sat right in front of a window as sunlight could be seen falling on her face, illuminating her skin and casting her shadow on the door behind her.

In the caption, Madison implied that she is missing someone. Within three hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 2,300 likes. In addition to that, several of Madison’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 200 messages in which they praised her incredible figure and pretty facial features.

“How can someone be this pretty is beyond me!” one of her fans commented.

“You’re literally the most amazing person that I follow here on IG and I truly feel so lucky that I got to know that such a beautiful human being exists in this world!” another user chimed in.

“Literally, my absolute fav post notification and the BEST person in it!!” a third follower wrote.

“You’re just spectacular!!! Btw, cool lighting!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “great body,” “goddess,” and “pure perfection,” to let Madison know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Tawny Jordan, Abby Dowse, and Laura Lux.

Madison rarely fails to impress her admirers with her steamy pictures, which she uploads on the photo-sharing website quite often. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 24, she shared a sultry snapshot in which she rocked a navy blue bathing suit which left little to the imagination of viewers. To date, the post has accrued more than 5,400 likes and close to 380 comments.