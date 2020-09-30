Qimmah Russo Sizzles In A Skimpy White Top While Chowing Down On Ramen

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling series of snaps taken while she was out enjoying lunch. She sat on an outdoor patio area in front of a worn brick building. A sidewalk extended out behind her with shops along the left and a few people strolling around. Several trees dotted the sidewalk as well, adding a burst of greenery to the frame.

Qimmah perched at a dark wood table, and there was a massive navy blue bowl in front of her filled with ramen. The cloudy broth was visible, contrasted against the dark hue of the bowl, and the ingredients were piled up in the middle, including a tangle of green onion.

Qimmah showcased her fit figure in a sexy white top that had some feminine embellishments. The garment had thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her sculpted shoulders, and a ruffled trim along the neckline. The piece also had a cut-out and bow tie detail right in the middle of the neckline, which put a hint of cleavage on display.

Fabric draped over her ample assets before transitioning into a different texture underneath her breasts, with the lower portion of the cropped tank featuring a vertical ribbed material that hugged her slim waist. Several inches of her toned stomach were visible as well.

Qimmah paired the sexy top with casual light-wash denim in a high-rise fit. Her long locks were styled in a side part, and they cascaded down her shoulder and arm in a sleek style.

She held a pair of chopsticks in one hand as she gazed at the camera, her lips slightly parted. In the second image, she flashed a smile as she played with her hair. She shared several additional snaps featuring different facial expressions and poses, although she remained seated at the table throughout.

Her followers loved the series of images, and the post received over 10,600 likes within just two hours of going live. It also racked up 171 comments in the same time span.

“You are my absolute favorite,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Impossibly beautiful,” another added.

“So fire babe,” a third fan remarked, including a heart eyes emoji in her comment.

“You look as yummy as that meal,” yet another follower chimed in.

