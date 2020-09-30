Mariam Olivera Rocks A Skintight Top And Daisy Dukes To Show Off Her Hourglass Figure

American model Mariam Olivera took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 29, and shared a very hot snapshot to titillate her 1.1 million followers.

In the pic, Mariam rocked a nude-colored, skintight top which boasted a spaghetti strap on the left shoulder, drawing attention to her flawless décolletage. The ensemble accentuated her curvaceous figure and highlighted her perfect waist-to-hip ratio.

Mariam teamed the top with Daisy Dukes that put her thick thighs and toned legs on full display. In terms of accessories, she opted for a black belt from Louis Vuitton.

The hottie wore her blond tressed down, letting her locks cascade over her back. As for jewelry, she opted for a pair of delicate stud earrings and a dainty pendant that rested at the base of her neck.

The picture was captured outdoors, during the daytime. Some houses and small front gardens could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, Mariam stood straight. She lifted her chin and turned her gaze away from the lens. She also puckered her lips to pull off a very sexy look.

Within five hours of posting, the picture racked up more than 63,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Mariam’s admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 1,230 messages in which they praised her amazing body and pretty looks.

“Oh wow, you have the perfect figure, Mariam. So, so beautiful!” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, now that’s what I call pure perfection. Beautiful eyes, pretty smile, and incredible body. You are a goddess in the truest sense of the word,” chimed in another user.

“Looking gorgeous, as usual. I wish you a great day ahead, baby,” a third follower wrote.

“Only Mariam can pull off all sorts of outfits with utmost perfection and style. You are a queen and my biggest inspiration on Instagram,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “those legs though,” “so cool,” and “angel” to express their admiration for the Latina beauty.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Ameli Olivera, Viviane Lomelin, and Valentine Fradegrada.

Mariam teases Instagram users with her skin-baring photographs quite often. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on September 26, she uploaded a new pic in which she rocked a light-blue, printed bikini that accentuated her curves. However, the picture was later deleted.