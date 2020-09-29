Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Makes A Rash Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, September 30, tease that things get out of control when Victor’s threats lead Billy to make a rash decision. Lily is stunned when she realizes that Hilary and Amanda are twins. Elsewhere, Abby has a decision to make about her future and possible children with Chance.

Victor (Eric Braeden) pushes Billy (Jason Thompson) too far, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) realizes that things are about to go south very quickly, so he finally calls Victor for help. That’s all the push Victor needs to barge in on Billy at Chancellor Communications.

Victor shows up and makes some serious demands and threatens Billy. He wants his ex-son-in-law to put the brakes on the whole article right now. However, instead of being successful, Victor’s fury ratchets up Billy’s resolve to make Adam pay for his sins at any cost.

Alyssa (María DiDomenico) sent Billy the completed story, and in a fit, he goes ahead and pushes the button to publish it. Now that all the damning details are out there, there is no taking it back, which leaves Lily (Christel Khalil) furious.

When she confronts Billy over what he did, Lily learns the truth about Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Although Amanda looks just like Hilary, it still comes as a jarring shock that she is the late woman’s twin. After all, Lily’s distracted driving caused Hilary’s untimely death, and Lily paid for it by serving nearly a year of her life in prison. Now, Lily is working with her twin. This situation could cause some significant drama at the burgeoning communications division of Chancellor. Between Billy’s rash publication and this drama, things at work are guaranteed to be explosive for the trio.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) discuss their future. Adam’s world is on fire, and he needs Chance’s help, but Chance pulls away from his one-time friend. Instead, Chance is ready to settle down with Abby. Not only that, but also Chance wants to have a baby.

There’s just one problem, though. Abby is terrified of that idea. The last time she had a child, things went wrong, and Abby ended up losing her daughter tragically. Abby isn’t confident that she’s ready to risk her heart and wellbeing that way again, even if she sees Chance as the man of her dreams. Abby turns to Mariah (Camryn Grimes), who is childless, for some advice. Mariah thinks she should go for it if she’s ready, but Abby isn’t sure.