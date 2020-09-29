Daniela Tamayo Sizzles In White Lace Lingerie, Displays Her Rock-Hard Abs

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo is no stranger to flaunting her amazing body on Instagram. Following her sultry pic-posting routine, she took to her page on Tuesday, September 29, and shared a hot lingerie pic to titillate her legions of followers.

In the snapshot, Daniela rocked a skimpy, white lace lingerie set that perfectly accentuated her physique. The bra consisted of triangular cups and thin straps. It boasted scalloped edges and a plunging neckline to show off a glimpse of cleavage.

Daniela teamed the top with matching, equally skimpy panties which were pulled up high on her slender hips, displaying her toned thighs. The risqué ensemble also drew attention to her taut stomach and rock-hard abs. The hottie completed her attire with a denim jacket.

She wore her highlighted tresses in waves, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in the model’s hometown of Medellín, Colombia. The shoot took place indoors. To pose, Daniela leaned against a white counter. She pulled her denim jacket off her shoulders and tilted her head. Placing her hands on the counter, she slightly puckered her lips and gazed straight at the camera.

Daniela added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she wrote that the energy a person exudes never lies. The hottie also tagged her photographer Buhomax and her makeup artist Manual Lopez for acknowledgment.

The stunner also informed users that her sexy lingerie set was from the online intimate-wear retailer, Kiss & Kiss.

Within six hours, the snapshot racked up more than 7,000 likes. Besides, many of Daniela’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared above 300 messages in which they praised her incredible body and pretty looks.

“Wow, your physique shows the reward that you have earned for your efforts and investment in the gym! Congratulations, you are beautiful!” one of her fans commented.

“There is nothing better than seeing a photo of yourself. You are so gorgeous. Have a happy day!” chimed in another user.

“You transmit such a strong, positive energy that I have fallen in love with you,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“At this very moment, I want to take a flight from Quito to Medellín and be with you! Lol, you are spectacular!” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular admirers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support, including Laura Sagra, Luz Elena Echeverria, and Daniella Gutierrez Areval.