‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Kyle Infuriates Summer

The Young and the Restless episode on Tuesday, September 29, featured Theo offending Lola when he suggested she steal Kyle from Summer. Summer got mad at Kyle after he visited Lola because their divorce became official. Victor confronted Victoria while Nikki discussed the situation with Nick. Phyllis and Billy ran into each other and sparred verbally.

Billy (Jason Thompson) ran into Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) at Crimson Lights. They verbally sparred, and then Billy revealed that he has some dirt on Adam (Mark Grossman) and was about to publish a bombshell story. Phyllis urged Nick to drop it, but he refused. She worried that Victor (Eric Braeden) would ruin Chancellor Communications over the whole thing, but he was unmoved.

At Chancellor Park, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) asked for Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) help in the whole situation. Nick wasn’t enthused about it, but he agreed. However, Nikki knew his heart wasn’t in it.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) showed up at the Ranch to visit her father. She saw a file about Alyssa (María DiDomenico), and Victor admitted he was having the reporter followed. He also said he was aware Victoria visited Billy at Chance Comm, but she played it off as co-parenting. Victor explained that Billy had something big on Adam, and asked his daughter to find out what it was. She played dumb and said she couldn’t make any promises.

After Victoria left, Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by, and Victor told him the same details. Nick made a sarcastic comment about Adam being the favorite, but he ultimately agreed to help.

When Nikki came home, she learned that both Victoria and Nick agreed to help Victor. However, she explained that Victoria wasn’t truthful about her involvement in the exposé about Adam. Victor fumed about their ungrateful daughter.

When Nick got back to Phyllis, he relayed to her what Victor said, and she admitted that she’d seen Billy, who’d told her the same. Phyllis asked Nick to drop it, and he wasn’t altogether upset about the possibility of Adam paying for his crimes, but he didn’t want to see Nikki hurt.

Victoria went to see Billy. She warned her ex that Victor followed Alyssa, and she asked him how much the article would blowback on Victor. Billy wondered why Victoria cared, and she said she didn’t.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) let Summer (Hunter King) in on the fact that his divorce was final. She wanted champagne, but he felt guilty over Lola (Sasha Calle). Summer expressed her dismay that Kyle seemed more worried about his ex-wife than her. Kyle reassured her and offered to meet her later for a celebration after he went to an off-site meeting.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) tried to make amends with Lola at Society, but she shut him down, so he took a table. When Kyle came in, he went to the kitchen to talk to Lola, who said the divorce wasn’t great even though they’d both wanted it. He offered a listening ear should she need it.

Summer walked in, and Theo told her Kyle was in the kitchen. She peeked in and saw him. Then Summer gave Theo a hard time since Lola dumped him after she got to know him. Summer left. After Kyle went back to work, Theo talked to Lola again. He encouraged her to steal Kyle from Summer, which offended her. Lola kicked out Theo.

Kyle and Summer met up again at the park, and she wasn’t happy about him going to Lola. He let her know that it was time to prepare for the wedding and promised her a great future.