Chris Harrison Teases Clare Crawley’s ‘Wild’ Season As Her ‘Bachelorette’ Suitors Are Revealed In New Promo

The longtime host prepares fans for a wild ride with Clare and her 31 guys.

Chris Harrison dished on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette just as her group of suitors was revealed in a new promo from ABC.

In a new interview, The Bachelor host — who was seen in a previous teaser telling Clare that she had just “blown up” The Bachelorette — said her season of the show is unlike any in the long history of The Bachelor franchise.

Spoilers for the series have already teased that Clare fell in love with one of her suitors early on and decided to leave the show, paving the way for Tayshia Adams to take her place as ABC’s leading lady.

While Chris did not confirm the Tayshia rumors, he told ET Online that Clare took producers on a journey “the likes of which we have never seen” and that it will be “a roller-coaster ride unlike any other.”

He also revealed that his conversation with Clare during which he informed her she blew up the show was “very emotional,” and added that the 39-year-old Sacramento hairstylist was “unbelievably sincere and serious about finding love” and that he respected the fact that she knew what she wanted and went for it.

Chris went so far as to say that “the world” is not ready for what happened inside the “bubble” that was the quarantined Palms Springs resort where Clare’s romantic journey was filmed.

“I think it definitely goes up on the Mount Rushmore of wild seasons of Bachelor and Bachelorette,” the ABC host added.

Just as the TV host dropped his teasers, a promo was posted to the official Bachelorette Instagram page two weeks before the series’ October 13 premiere date.

In the promo, which can be seen below, Clare’s guys were seen flexing, dancing, and jumping through hoops to get her attention as their names flashed onscreen. She then said that she was surrounded by 31 “gorgeous” men.

“And I just love ’em!” she said.

Clare had requested that producers cast a mature group of men for her to date. The now-confirmed roster includes 20 contestants who are 30 years old and up, as well as one man in his 40s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris also shared a live reveal of Clare’s suitors on Facebook in which he teased that the spoilers may not be completely accurate.

“You may think you know everything, but you don’t. It is a season you have to see to believe,” he said.