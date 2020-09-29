Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Curves In A Wrap Miniskirt On Her Spanish Vacation

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.4 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap taken while she was abroad in Spain. The shot was captured at NOBU Marbella, as she indicated in the geotag, and she also tagged the restaurant’s Instagram page in the caption of the post and in the picture itself.

Anna was perched on a mint green stool with some distressed detailing which was positioned next to a bar-height table. A bar area was visible in the background, with the front painted in a stunning mural featuring pink flowers and turquoise lettering.

The countertop was covered in baskets filled with fruit and fun decor details such as two flamingo sculptures, and a neon sign on the white tiled wall further back proclaimed “good vibes only.”

Anna showcased her curves in a brown miniskirt with a wrap detail. The miniskirt was a high-waisted style, with the top coming right to Anna’s natural waist, and the fabric wrapped around her toned stomach and hips. The bottom portion hugged her curvaceous figure and the hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her sculpted legs on full display. Fringed embellishments were scattered throughout the skirt, wherever the edges of the fabric lay, and the look was relaxed yet super sexy.

She paired the bottoms with a flowy white crop top that gave the ensemble a romantic vibe. The garment had long sleeves that became wider towards her wrists, and the material had a bit of texture to it. The shirt extended a few inches below her breasts, flaunting plenty of skin.

Anna’s long blond locks were parted in the middle and styled in voluminous curls, which cascaded down her chest and back. She placed both hands on her knees as she perched on the stool, glancing at the camera with a soft smile on her face.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the update received over 29,900 likes within two hours of going live. It also racked up 473 comments from her audience within the same time span.

“You look wonderful,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Looking gorgeous waiting,” another follower added, referencing the caption Anna paired with the post.

“Anna it doesn’t matter how many thousands of pics you post its all about THAT face,” a third fan remarked, complimenting the blond bombshell’s beauty.

“Omg you’re so stunning,” yet another follower commented.

