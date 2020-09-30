Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt’s Rumored Girlfriend, Shows Off Back View Of Snakeskin-Print Bikini

The model shared a photo taken in Berlin.

Nicole Poturalski, the rumored girlfriend of actor Brad Pitt, showed off her incredible figure in a new Instagram share. On Tuesday, the model posted a stunning bikini pic on her account, and it generated a lot of buzz.

Poturalski, 27, used a geotag to indicate that the snapshot was taken during a trip to Berlin. She was photographed standing in the shallow end of a pool, where the crystal clear water was thigh deep. She posed with her back to to the camera as she faced a towering stone wall.

She was soaking up some sun in a snakeskin-print swimsuit. A tag indicated that the bikini was a design from the luxury swimwear brand Janthee Berlin. The model wore the convertible Kelsey top in python. It was a thin bandeau with a long adjustable string detail that could be worn a variety of different ways. She wrapped the ties around her back and secured them in a bow. The ends of the strings were tipped with gold aglets.

Poturalski paired the top with the Luna bottom. The piece had its own long ties, which were wound around her torso so that they crossed in the back. The distinctive design drew attention to her waist’s small size. The bottoms had a cheeky cut, but the skimpy seat wasn’t included in the photo’s frame. Her swimsuit’s pattern boasted an earthy color palette that complemented her flawless bronzed complexion.

She completed her hot summer look with a tan Fendi foulard scarf, which she wore as a headwrap. The piece featured the brand’s iconic FF motif in brown. Her shiny brunette hair flowed down her back below the scarf. The sunlight brought out her tresses’ copper tones.

In the caption of her post, Poturalski bid “adieu” to the summer. Her followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about her farewell photo. Some fans suggested that her ensemble made her look like a pirate or a gypsy.

“Favourite pirate,” wrote one fan. “Who cares about jack.”

“You look amazing in that suit!” gushed another admirer.

“Vibing & Thriving,” read a third message.

A few commenters also mentioned her rumored famous boyfriend.

“Did Brad take this photo?” one fan asked.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Pitt, 56, was spotted with Poturalski last month at Le Castellet airport in France. Sources said that the model and the actor were vacationing together in the country. It’s believed that Pitt has been staying at the Château Miraval estate that he purchased with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Poturalski is rumored to have an “open marriage” with 68-year-old restaurateur Roland Mary, whom she has a 7-year-old son with.