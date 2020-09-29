Leanna Bartlett Puts On A Busty Display In Blue Lingerie & Teases ‘Game Over’

Leanna Barlett teased her Instagram followers with a sexy new upload on Tuesday afternoon. She encased her luscious curves in a bold blue lingerie set and her millions of fans were quick to shower her with love in response.

The model noted that the lingerie set was from the fashion brand Honey Birdette. She paired the line’s Roisin bra and panty set with the matching garter belt and the combination made for a titillating look.

The pieces were made out of a deep navy crystal tulle material that provided an alluring shimmer. Bow accents and delicate eyelash lace adorned the pieces and Leanna incorporated thigh-high black hose into the ensemble.

In addition to tagging the Honey Birdette page, Leanna signaled that this shot was taken at a luxurious rental mansion in Orange County, California. For this particular upload, she leaned her booty against a pool table and braced herself with one hand. She then raised her other hand to tousle her long blond tresses.

Leanna appeared to have her eyes closed and her lips were parted slightly. Her blond hair was styled with a side part and the curls cascaded over her shoulder and breast.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian model’s hourglass curves were perfectly highlighted by these lingerie pieces. Her busty assets strained against the shimmery and delicate fabric of the bra while the garter belt highlighted her curvy hips and flat tummy. The fit of the garments showcased Leanna’s deep cleavage and tiny waist, sparking a significant response from her fans.

More than 7,000 likes and almost 200 comments poured in during the first hour that Leanna’s photo was on her Instagram page. The fire emoji were plentiful throughout the comments and quite a few people seemed to be left speechless by the sexy vibe presented in the shot.

In her caption, the Ukrainian native simply teased that the game was over, and some of her 3.2 million followers incorporated that teaser into their responses.

“Baby you are the game,” one fan detailed.

“You look amazing babe,” teased another.

“You are the most beautiful and my favorite queen, lady,” shared someone else.

“Wow, stick a fork in me, I’m done!” commented another.

Leanna has been known to showcase her alluring curves in lacy, revealing undergarments similar to these ones in the past. However, she also can tantalize her fans with more ordinary ensembles as well. A recent upload showed her wearing a pencil skirt and white shirt, but she managed to wear the items in an eye-popping way. No matter how scantily clad she is, the Ukrainian beauty raises temperatures and receives a lot of love from her followers in return.