Brit Manuela Shows Off Toned And Curvy Body In Skimpy Black Bikini

American model Brit Manuela sizzled in her latest Instagram post, which she shard on Tuesday, September 29 with her 1.1 million followers.The content consisted of a video clip that displayed the 26-year-old internet sensation as she lounged next to an outdoor jacuzzi tub.

She was situated directly in front of the camera as she applied a product from Bali Body (an Australian-based skincare and sincere company) onto her skin. She rubbed the clear lotion onto her chiseled core, before spreading it down to her left thigh, then back up to her midriff. The model grabbed her locks and used her right hand to keep the sun out of her eyes. She emitted a happy energy as she sported a sweet smile throughout most of the footage, which was paired to some atmospheric music.

Her long, brunette hair was pulled back, seemingly into a ponytail as some locks blew in the wind around her face.

The beauty’s tanned skin and killer figure was on show as she wore a revealing black bathing suit. The top featured a halter-neck design with a cross wrap front that drew eyes to her assets and revealed just a hint of sideboob. She teamed the top with a pair of matching, skimpy bottoms that highlighted her curvaceous hips. The high-waisted side straps further called attention to her rock-hard abs.

The model revealed in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Elizabeth, New Jersey. In the caption, she mentioned that she was catching some rays from the sun, and tagged Bali Body’s Instagram handle.

Tuesday’s content was instantly received with a great deal of enthusiasm and positivity from social media users, amassing more than 115,000 views and 18,000 likes in just three hours after going live. An additional 629 fans also expressed their thoughts in the comments section, where they mainly complimented Brit for her figure, her good looks, and her swimsuit.

“What a perfect body Jesus Christ,” one user wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji to their compliment.

“Pretty legs, great abs, nice bikini, perfect tan,” a second fan chimed in, filling their sentence with fire emoji.

“So beautiful that I wish I had a better word to use that signified beyond beauty,” gushed a third admirer.

“I love the mood of this video, such a perfect tan angel,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their compliment with starry-eye emoji.

