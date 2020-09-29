Louisa Johnson Visits Farm In Leather Jacket & Ripped Jeans

Louisa Johnson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new pics of herself. The singer, who rose to fame after winning The X Factor in the U.K., recently went to a farm and made sure her fashion game was still on point for the occasion.

The “Best Behaviour” hitmaker stunned in a black leather jacket that featured a belt across the bottom. Underneath, Johnson appeared to be wearing some attire of the same color. She paired the ensemble with light blue denim jeans with rips in the knee area. The entertainer completed her look with black lace-up boots and a leather handbag that had designer Christian Dior’s initials in large gold letters on the strap. Johnson styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and accessorized with rings. She decorated her short nails with a coat of white polish.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images of herself within one upload.

In the first shot, Johnson was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a wooden building. She placed her left foot behind her leg and looked directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile.

In the next slide, Johnson flashed her pearly whites standing in front of a sign that had “The Store X” written on it.

In the third and final frame, she sported an over-the-shoulder pose with a smirk on her face. Johnson was captured further back from a slightly higher angle.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 12,500 likes and over 100 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You Are Special Woman Louisa!!! Your Voice Is Fantastic AND You Are Sooo Beautiful!!! The Best For You!!!!” one user wrote.

“That building is perfect.. so rustic and cool and of course your outfit ROCKS,” another person shared.

“So pretty! I can’t believe my eyes,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking beautiful babe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her beauty and choice of fashion is nothing new for Johnson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she enjoyed the last moments of summer in an orange crop top that featured a multicolored pattern all over. The garment with mid-length sleeves showed off the small tattoo inked in the middle of her chest. Johnson opted for aviator sunglasses while decorating her short fingernails with a coat of yellow polish. She rocked beige sandals that showcased off her pedicured toes.