Kara Del Toro Gets Soaking Wet In Tiny Black Bikini For Sultry Instagram Post

Kara Del Toro turned up the heat to the max in her latest Instagram share. The model posted a series of images on her feed in which she emerged from the ocean in a soaking wet black bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination. The barely-there ensemble did nothing but favors for her assets and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Kara in thigh-high water as gentle waves rippled around her. In the distance, a line of buildings could be seen. The setting sun turned the sky to stunning orange and blue shades. The golden rays washed over the model and highlighted her tan skin.

Kara’s look included a triangle-shaped top with beaded strings tied in the front. The soaked fabric clung to her bust as her ample cleavage squeezed out in the center. Her sideboob and underboob were also on show in the skimpy piece.

Kara’s muscular abdomen was also on display between the top and a low-waisted bottom that hugged her hips. Still, her pert derriere and shapely thighs were exposed.

Water droplets dripped from Kara’s brunette locks, which were slicked back behind her head.

In the first image, Kara could be seen with her legs slightly parted as she lifted her arms and flexed her biceps. She ran her hands through her hair and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The second snap showed the model posing sideways. She lifted one leg to give definition to her round booty as she tugged at her bikini strings, exposing even more skin. Kara arched her back in a way that showed off her hourglass figure and looked down at the water.

In the caption, Kara reminded fans to not take social media too seriously.

The post received more than 27,000 likes and just over 630 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with the stunner’s fans. People flocked to the comments section to give praise for her flawless physique.

“She’s so perfect,” one fan wrote with a red heart and a heart-eye emoji. “I can only wish to be like 1% of this goddess.”

“Jeez what a woman. My heart skipped a beat,” another user wrote.

“Such elegant beauty,” a third follower declared.

Many users simply expressed admiration for Kara using various emoji.

Kara’s fanbase know that she can slay any look. In another post, she sported a nude tie-front crop top that put her cleavage on full display, which her followers loved.