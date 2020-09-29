Simone Biles Exposes Sculpted Midsection In Colorful Bathing Suit

Olympic gymnast and gold medal winner Simone Biles shared a couple of photos that featured a one of a kind swimsuit and her insanely toned figure on her Instagram account today.

The 23-year-old provided her 3.9 million followers with two separate pictures of her posed confidently for the camera.

Simone wore a swimsuit that had multi-colored palm-leaf print both the top and the bottoms. Her dark skin allowed for the neon bright colors on the outfit to pop.

The top of the suit was a t-shirt cut, and included a tie at the end of the material. The short, tight sleeves and high neckline covered her entire chest, while simultaneously outlining her shoulder muscles.

In her first shot, Simone sat back on her heels in a wicker chair as her quadriceps protruded towards the camera. Her right elbow was bent as it was casually placed on the back of the chair. Her left arm rested at her side. Despite the fact that she was relaxed, Simone’s arm definition was still clearly noticeable. Simone’s insanely ripped abdomen was visible as she sat up straight with perfect posture.

The gymnast flashed a smile for the first photo. Her dark hair was straightened and fashioned in a high ponytail on the top of her head.

Simone altered her position slightly for the second and final photo of the post. The pose she sat in remained the same, however her right arm was placed behind the chair this time. Simone also changed her facial expression, as she displayed a more serious expression while arching her left eyebrow subtly.

The camera angle in her second shot exposed more of Simone’s toned legs.

Based on the backdrop of her picture, she appeared to be relaxing on a backyard patio of some sort, as there was a sliding glass door and other chairs surrounding her.

The swimsuit Simone wore did not offer as much exposure to her athletic physique as some of her previously wore attire provided. As reported by The Inquisitr, the gymnast recently dropped a sizzling shot of her in a bright green suit that exposed a small amount of underboob.

Although she covered up more of her body, nearly 100 people raced into the comments section to express their love for the athlete’s figure, beauty, and attire choice.

“Your body is perfect!” one fan gushed.

“You’re beautiful,” another person simply remarked.

“Oooh super cute bathing suit!!!” a third follower stated, as they accentuated their comment with a fire emoji.

Shortly after is was made available, Simone’s most recent post racked up over 10,000 likes.