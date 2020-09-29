Simone Biles Exposes Sculpted Midsection In Colorful Bathing Suit

Olympic gymnast and gold medal winner Simone Biles shared a couple of photos that featured a one-of-a-kind swimsuit and her insanely toned figure on her Instagram account today.

The 23-year-old provided her 3.9 million followers with two separate pictures where she posed confidently for the camera.

Simone wore a swimsuit that had a multi-colored palm-leaf print both the top and the bottoms. The neon colors on the outfit popped against her complexion.

The top of the suit had a T-shirt cut and included a tie at the end of the material. The short, tight sleeves and high neckline covered her entire chest while simultaneously outlining her shoulder muscles.

In the first shot, Simone sat back on her heels in a wicker chair as her quadriceps protruded toward the camera. Her right elbow was bent as she casually placed it on the back of the chair. Her left arm, meanwhile, rested at her side. Despite how she appeared relaxed, Simone’s arm definition was still clearly noticeable. Simone’s insanely ripped abdomen was visible as she sat up straight with perfect posture.

The gymnast flashed a smile for the first photo. Her dark hair was straightened and fashioned in a high ponytail on the top of her head.

Simone altered her position slightly for the second photo. The pose she sat in remained the same, but her right arm was placed behind the chair this time. Simone also changed her facial expression as she looked on seriously while arching her left eyebrow subtly.

The camera angle in her second shot exposed more of Simone’s toned legs.

Based on the backdrop of her picture, she appeared to be relaxing on a backyard patio of some sort, as a sliding glass door and other chairs were visible around her.

The swimsuit Simone wore did not offer as much exposure to her athletic physique, unlike some of the other outfits she has worn in her photos. As reported by The Inquisitr, the gymnast recently dropped a sizzling shot where she showed a lot of skin in bright green swimwear.

Although she covered up more of her body, nearly 100 people raced to the comments section to express their love for the athlete’s figure, beauty, and choice of attire.

“Your body is perfect!” one fan gushed.

“You’re beautiful,” another person simply remarked.

“Oooh super cute bathing suit!!!” a third follower stated, following up their comment with a fire emoji.

Simone’s most recent post racked up over 10,000 likes shortly after it went online.