Eva LaRue, 53, Sizzles In Crimson Bikini: ‘Livin’ Out My Childhood Dreams’

Eva LaRue treated her Instagram followers to photos and videos of herself in a smoking hot bikini, and an inside look at what she said was her childhood dreams of living the pirate’s life.

Eva showed photos and videos of her Red Rocks tour off the Island of Hvar. In the first photo, she sat on the prow of a small boat, looking at the cave as the vessel neared the small opening. Eva wore a red bikini top tied around her neck and mid-back in bows, with the lower ribbon hanging down to the small of her toned back.

The 53-year-old mother of one paired the top with matching bikini bottoms covering a good portion of her backside and went over her hips. The actress sat with her arms slightly behind her, resting on the edge of the boat. The pose showcased her fit physique.

Eva tied her long, highlighted brunette hair back in a low bun at the nape of her neck. She also had a pair of sunglasses perched on her head.

The next video gave viewers a peek into the stunning glowing interior of the cave as the vessel floated through it. In the background, a guide spoke about the natural light while the actress panned the camera around to show the beautiful blue and green water.

A second still image showed Eva inside a blue-tinted cave, and she wore the two-piece with a low-cut white coverup over it. The outfit revealed a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. She wore a gorgeous smile and a straw hat with a brown band around it.

Two more videos highlighted more of the fantastic scenery and water. Eva even began singing a pirate song in one of the clips. Eva’s followers shared a lot of love for her post with more than 2,100 hitting the “like” button in under an hour, and dozens took the time to write a positive comment.

“OMG, you’re in my country!!!! I hope you like it,” enthused one devotee, who used purple hearts and several heart-eye emoji to complete the sentiment.

“Beautiful scenery, and a gorgeous woman. Perfection,” a second fan declared, adding a blushing and kiss emoji.

“It looks so incredible, Eva. You look sensational as per usual,” replied a third follower with a laughing crying smiley.

“Eva, you should be a back model. Something to think about,” a fourth Instagram user suggested, including a red flower and a thinking emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress dined al fresco at a restaurant near the real-life site of the fictional country of King’s Landing in the HBO series Game of Thrones.