Georgia Fowler Slays In Black Bandeau Bikini In New Beach Photos

Georgia Fowler served a killer look on Tuesday, September 29, when she treated her 1.1 million Instagram followers to a double update. She shared two snapshots that showed her soaking up the sun at the beach while sporting a stylish bikini that showed off her flawless figure.

The first photo featured the Victoria’s Secret model facing the camera as she stood by the ocean and in front of a black-and-white pier. She took her hands to her forehead, as if shielding her eyes from the glaring sun. The second snapshot offered a view of Fowler’s backside. This time, her hands were on the back of her neck and her legs were past hips-width distance. According to the geotag, she was at a beach in Sydney, Australia.

The Kiwi beauty rocked an all-black two-piece bathing suit. It featured a bandeau top that clung to Fowler’s chest, offering a good amount of coverage. However, it did have a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms featuring a classic design. Its U-shaped waistband sat a bit higher on her sides, exposing her tight lower abs. She completed her look with sleeves that rose to her upper arms.

In the caption, Fowler asked her fans to enter a quote by the popular character James Bond. She also revealed that her suit was from Devon Windsor Swim, the swimsuit line founded by her fellow Victoria’s Secret model.

Her fans didn’t waste any time in reacting to the post. In under an hour, it has attracted more than 8,300 likes and over 100 comments. Some of them used the opportunity to interact with her caption while many others simply took to the comments section to praise Fowler’s good looks and ensemble.

“A stunningly beautiful lady,” one of her fans raved.

“The champ is here,” replied another fan, including the hashtag “Forget About It” after the words.

“Australia looks really good from here,” a third user chimed in.

“Shaken not stirred,” added a fourth fan, in response to the caption.

Fowler often shares posts that combine high fashion with sex appeal. Last week, she shared two photos in which she wore a brown jacket by Louis Vuitton while wearing nothing else underneath, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The garment had a lighter tan color on the fronts and darker sleeves and pockets. The fashion house’s iconic monograph was embroidered all throughout. She paired it with jean bottoms. Fowler posed against a bright white backdrop that created a dramatic contrast.