Rapper Eve Enjoys Italy Vacation With Husband In Spotty Low-Cut Dress With Thigh-High Slit

The rapper Eve, who is currently on the panel for The Talk, took to Instagram to update fans with new photos of herself. It appears the entertainer recently went on a vacation to Italy with her husband Maximillion Cooper and decided to treat her followers to a couple of snapshots.

In the first shot, the “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut black dress that featured white spots all over. The garment had long sleeves and helped display her signature paw-print tattoos on her chest. The attire fell below her knees but had a thigh-high slit which helped expose more of her legs. Eve paired her look with gold strappy heels and a matching bag, which she rested on her shoulder. She appeared to be wearing gloves and accessorized with black shades, hoop earrings, and gold necklaces. The Grammy Award winner styled her dark locks off her face and in a ponytail.

Cooper looked very smart in a black tuxedo with what looked to be lace-up sneakers of the same color.

The duo were both snapped in front of a magnolia house with the alps in the background. The married couple wrapped their arms around each other and looked directly at the camera lens. Cooper smiled while Eve sported a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Eve was photographed by the lake in a snakeskin-print shirt. Underneath, she wore a plain black T-shirt with bottoms of the same color. Eve kept it comfy and completed her outfit with gray-and-white lace-up sneakers. She held a large orange bag while styling her long braided locks down. The Barbershop: The Next Cut actress covered her eyes with the same dark shades.

Eve gazed over to her left and showcased her side profile. She rested one foot on tiptoes and placed one hand in her pocket while looking to be enjoying a quiet getaway with her man.

Eve geotagged her upload with Lake Como, Italy, and stated in her caption that the location is her “new favourite place.”

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 55,000 likes and over 625 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“You a BADDIE. Aging backwards,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking good as always looking forward to seeing you every day in what you’re always wearing,” another person shared.

“Love you Eve, your dress is amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow!! What a beautiful couple!” a fourth admirer commented.