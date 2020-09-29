WWE Rumors: ‘Hell In a Cell’ Main Event Reportedly Revealed

According to WrestleVotes, this year’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view, which is set to take place on October 25, will reportedly be headlined by Sasha Banks and Bayley. The report also stated that the bout is expected to take place inside the event’s eponymous match type.

The former Women’s Tag team Champions have been feuding since Bayley betrayed “The Boss” after they failed to regain the titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Bayley has viciously attacked Banks at every opportunity since then.

At last Sunday’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view, Banks returned and tried to get some payback on her former best friend. However, Bayley managed to escape before Banks could deliver any serious damage to the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

The rivalry seems like it’s heading toward a non-disqualification showdown of some kind. Their recent segments have involved weapons to highlight the personal nature of the feud. The Hell In a Cell structure has been reserved for storylines of this ilk in the past, though in recent years the cage has mostly been used to accommodate the annual show that’s built around it.

The showdown will presumably be for Bayley’s title as well. She’s held the prize for over a year now and defeated most of the other women on the roster. Banks will be out to put an end to her old friend’s dominance, and she seems like the candidate who’s being built to dethrone the current champion.

Some of WrestleVotes‘ followers weighed in on the announcement with their own thoughts on social media, with several pointing out how the feud is being rushed and should culminate at a bigger show.

“Bayley needs to go over strong and have Sasha sell the injury until the Royal Rumble,” wrote one social media user.

However, some commenters were also pleased with the news, considering that the storyline has received the most long-term build on television.

“Great choice by WWE this is the story with the most investment going into that card,” a second tweeter stated. “Every segment they are involved in also draws the best ratings so this is a smart call. Also, the match quality will be top-notch.”

While Banks’ attention is focused on Bayley in storylines at the moment, “The Boss” recently expressed her desire to face a Hall of Famer at the next Evolution event. The legendary superstar responded by saying that she’s also interested in making the dream match happen.