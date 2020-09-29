UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Bares Killer Cleavage In A Bikini For Latest Video Update

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich looked stunning while flaunting her curves in a short video for her latest Instagram upload. In the clip, she was filmed rocking a mismatched bikini that put her ample assets on display.

The 29-year-old is currently in training camp for her upcoming fight, but she recently found time to post this scintillating footage. Ostovich was recorded using a filter that made it appear as if she was in a music video, and the background was a dark red as she slowly walked towards the camera.

The Hawaiian had her long black hair tied up in the back and parted in the middle, and it cascaded over her shoulders and down her chest. She sported a mismatched bikini that included a black top that hugged tightly around her chest and accentuated her cleavage. Ostovich wore a pair of turquoise-colored snakeskin-print bottoms, and accessorized with a body chain that dangled from her waist plus a choker.

At the beginning of the vid, Ostovich was recorded from the chest up. The 125-pound fighter put her hands behind her head to tousle her hair. There was a fierce look across her beautiful face as she stared directly into the camera. In the second portion of the footage, Ostovich was shot from the waist up as she meandered towards the lens with her hands by her sides. This angle gave viewers an eyeful of her generous bust and toned midsection while her body swayed with each step.

For the caption, the flyweight referred to the scars on a heart belonging to her and included a wilted rose emoji. She also tagged her hairstylist, makeup artist, and the videographer in both the caption the the clip before uploading it on Tuesday.

Many of Ostovich’s 698,000 Instagram followers flocked to the steamy upload, and more than 16,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over seven hours after it went live. She received over 170 comments, and her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented the UFC competitor’s stunning physique and impressive fighting ability.

“You got no business being this fine girl @rachaelostovich,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow! [You’re] so gorgeously beautiful. I’m in love with you,” an Instagram user replied.

“This looks like it could be an intro video for a reality show like Love Island,” a fan commented.

“The good thing about breaking my heart is you get to mend me,” a follower wrote in response to the caption.

