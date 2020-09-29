Brennah Black Teases Fans In White Lacy Teddy For Hot New Video

Brennah Black tantalized thousands of her 619,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 29, with her latest post. The Texan beauty took to the photo-sharing app to upload a video in which she struck a series of sensual poses while clad in a white lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

The clip featured Black outdoors on a wooden surface while greenery filled the background. The videographer explored different angles, shooting her from above, below and from the side. The clip was set to Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness.”

Black oozed sex appeal in a white teddy that contrasted with her sun-kissed skin. The bodice boasted stringy details, including two over the chest that created cutouts and teased her cleavage. Crisscrossing straps ran down the sides, showing a bit of skin. A lace panel hugged her waist, drawing attention to her slender midsection.

The bottoms had a cheeky cut that offered a good amount of coverage, though it was made of a semi-sheer material. According to one of the tags, her lingerie was from Shirley of Hollywood.

Her platinum blond hair was parted on the side and swept over for a dramatic effect.

In the caption, Black teased that “she was on fire” and could “feel it everywhere.” She also credited the photographer known on Instagram as Ma Cherie and makeup artist Miko Harutyunyan. She also noted that the footage was captured at James F. Goldstein’s home.

Within two hours, the post has garnered more than 2,600 likes and over 240 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to engage with Black and to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous [pink hearts] [starry eyes emoji] hope you add some more for the website. Purchased a few items already,” one user raved.

“As Lil’s Wayne said… ‘I’m the Fireman Fire, Fa, Fireman,'” replied another fan.

“So this is why I need to spend more time outside, the view is amazing!” a third admirer added.

“Your [posts] are so amazing! I feel sometimes like [you’re] straight out of my dreams!” chimed in a fourth fan.

Black seems to be favoring videos as of late. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared another example that once again featured her in lingerie. She wore a black corset-like one-piece with lace details that created a floral pattern all throughout. It included sheer long sleeves with intricate designs. She completed her look with matching stockings that rose to her mid-thighs. The bodice had a low-cut neckline and tight fit that pushed against her chest, accentuating her cleavage.