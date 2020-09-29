Kylie Jenner Stuns In Crop Top For Sultry Pic, Fans Think ‘Still Wish You Well’ Caption Is About Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new sultry pics of herself. The reality star is no stranger to making headlines with her social media posts and has a lot of people talking about her most recent upload.

Jenner stunned in a white crop top that displayed her toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with light blue denim jeans that appeared to be fairly loose-fitted at the bottom. Jenner completed her look with white lace-up sneakers that had a dash of color on them. She styled her long dark locks down and placed a bucket hat over the top. Jenner’s headwear appeared to feature a check print and fell just above her eyes. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, which you can view here, she kept the jewelry to a bare minimum and accessorized with a watch and necklace.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Jenner was caught outdoors in front of a large palm tree. She was captured side-on while leaning against the corner of the wall. Jenner raised one hand to her top and gazed directly at the camera lens with her legs parted.

In the next slide, she sported a similar pose. However, Jenner tilted her head up.

In the third and final frame, the business mogul looked to be fixing her hat and covered her face in the process of doing so.

For her caption, Jenner put a mysterious caption, “still wish you well,” without any indication of who she was talking about. However, that didn’t stop people from thinking she was talking about her ex-boyfriend and father to her child, Travis Scott.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 4.5 million likes and over 13,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 196.7 million followers.

“We all know who she talkin bout,” one user wrote.

“I miss Travis too,” another person shared.

“I know Travis be hurtin,” remarked a third fan.

“u are something else,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Jenner. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a one-shouldered black crop top paired with fiery red leather pants. The online sensation wore red-and-white lace-up Nike sneakers that showcased their iconic swoosh logo on the side and wrapped a red bag around her shoulder that featured a thick chain as a strap.