WWE News: Miro, AKA Rusev, Shares Real Thoughts On Lana And Bobby Lashley’s Affair Storyline

Former WWE superstar Miro — who used to compete as Rusev — was a guest on the latest episode of Chris Van Vliet’s YouTube interview show. As quoted by WrestleZone, the AEW star opened up about his time in WWE, including sharing his real thoughts on the polarizing storyline that saw his real-life wife Lana have an affair with Bobby Lashley.

While Miro didn’t state if he thought officials were trying to bury him, as some reports speculated in the past, he did criticize the company for how the angle was handled. According to the former United States Champion, it didn’t benefit anyone in the end.

“A lot of things were made for one time pops. People thought it was the worst thing and it meant all these things. No, it was a one-time thing and a way to get people talking. At that time, the showrunner was about getting people talking and controversy. That’s how the whole thing happened. It was about the controversy and all that. We achieved that. Unfortunately, there was no follow-through. That’s what happens when you change people all the time. There is no follow-through.”

Miro went on to say that Lana is “still the baddest heel on their show,” while also stating that her efforts to become vilified by audience members during the love triangle storyline led to nothing substantial afterward. He claimed that no one remembers the angle now since most of the segments were throwaway and created for immediate shock value.

The most notable segment saw Lana and Lashley have a wedding on Monday Night Raw. Miro burst out of a cake to interrupt it and attack his wife’s new husband. Liv Morgan then made her long-awaited return to the promotion and announced that she’d also been having an affair with “The Ravishing Russian.” The big twist received some negative feedback from LGBTQ groups.

While the storyline was widely lambasted by fans and organizations, many pundits also criticized it for having no definitive end. In an interview with Digital Spy, Lashley revealed that he also was upset at there being no big payoff after months of focus.

Miro didn’t seem upset at participating in the feud apart from being unhappy at how it panned out. As The Inquisitr previously documented, his friend Sheamus stated that he loved all of the attention he received.

Miro is currently involved in a wedding narrative on AEW television, albeit as a best man for Kip Sabian, who’s getting set to tie the knot with Penelope Ford.