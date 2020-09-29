Demi Rose Bares Her Pert Derrière In High-Cut Khaki Bodysuit: ‘Some Vitamin Me’

Demi Rose treated her 14.8 million Instagram followers to a sexy series of photos on Tuesday. She also wrote a cheeky caption, inferring that pictures of her served as vitamins.

In the first picture, Demi posed next to a stucco wall. She arched her back, leaving her rounded backside and shoulders touching the wall. The model also reached both hands above her head.

She wore a short-sleeve khaki extremely high-cut bodysuit from Fashion Nova. The garment’s leg openings ended near her ample chest, showcasing her slender waist, toned legs, and curvy hips. Because of her pose, the back of the bodysuit pulled away from her body, showing off more of her sunkissed skin.

Demi’s long brunette locks hung stick straight, flowing over one shoulder and down her back, ending below her pert derrière. She placed a bucket-style hat atop her head that matched her outfit, and it had a hand wrapped around it that featured grommets in two rows. The top of the hat featured a brand pattern, and one side had a matching bow.

She stared into the camera with a fierce look in her eyes, holding her full lips slightly open.

In the second photo, Demi faced away from the lens. She was by the wall, but some of the scenery in the background was visible. Beautiful hills, a clear blue sky, and bright sunlight combined to create a pleasant setting.

Demi’s heartshaped backside took center stage, and the thong back revealed plenty of skin. The model’s long hair, caught in mid swish, tantalizingly covered her curvy posterior.

Demi’s followers shared a lot of love on her post. In just over half an hour, at least 86,700 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and almost 1,000 took the time to leave a comment. Many of those who replied chose the flame emoji to express themselves.

“That’s the best Vitamin You I’ve had all day, baby. It’s my favorite beauty,” teased one devotee who added a star, sun, diamond, and rose emoji.

“Oh, my Gawd. You are too hot! Beautiful and very attractive,” a second fan declared along with several flames and roses.

“I definitely need a daily dose of that, Demi. You are a goddess,” proclaimed a third Instagram user who included a blushing smiley and red hearts.

“I definitely need to make sure to take my vitamins every day and night,” a fourth follower joked, adding a red heart-eye emoji.

Demi Regularly shares sexy posts of herself wearing bikinis and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she went topless with a sarong tied around her waist in a well-received post.