Reese Witherspoon, 44, Jump Ropes In Short Khaki Shorts And Gingham Top

Reese rocked a look from her own clothing line.

Reese Witherspoon looked fresh and fabulous as she demonstrated a fun way to stay fit in an Instagram photo that she shared with her followers on Tuesday.

Reese, 44, was pictured jump roping outdoors on a gorgeous sunny day. The Legally Blonde star rocked an outfit that included a top from her own apparel line, Draper James. Her shirt featured a classic gingham print in navy and white, but its design was more modern. It was a crisp button-down shirt with a collar and long cuffed sleeves. Reese wore the sleeves rolled up to her elbows, and she left a few of the top buttons undone. It looked like she had also made the sartorial decision to fold the collar under to hide it from view.

The Morning Show actress wore her shirt tightly tucked into a pair of high-waisted khaki shorts. This accentuated her tiny waist. The shorts’ high hemline showed off her trim, toned thighs. Reese brightened up her cute and casual ensemble by rocking a pair of mustard yellow sneakers. A bright green knotted headband added another vibrant pop of color to her look, and it held her silky blond hair back from her face as she jump roped. Her other accessories included a pair of small hoop earrings and cat-eye sunglasses with clear pink frames.

Reese held a purple-and-white plastic segmented jump rope. Her photographer captured her while she was up in the air. Her mouth was open wide, and she looked joyous and energized.

Her stylish fitness session took place outside a quaint white building. It featured three small square windows surrounded by gray trim. Weathered wooden rafters jutted out from the low roof to form an overhang, and a rustic, lantern-style light hung by the door. Small shrubs and decorative grass grew beside the building. Reese was jumping on neat rows of square stepping stones leading to the door.

In he caption, Reese shared a few lyrics from a House of Pain song that accurately described her actions. Her post had a positive vibe that her Instagram followers loved. They flocked to the comments section to let the Big Little Lies star know just how much they adored it.

“The positivity you spread on a daily basis is what I love so much!” read one remark.

“Can’t believe I’m still laying in bed and you’re out there all dressed up and gorgeous jumping rope? I love your energy so much,” another fan wrote.

“You truly never fail to bring good and bright vibes on our timeline! You look absolutely adorable,” added a third admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Reese got dressed up for a rare Hollywood event earlier this month, but she showed off her Emmys gown in her backyard instead of on the red carpet.