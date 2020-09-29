Alexis Skyy Bares Curves In Lacy Pink And Gold Bikini

Alexis Skyy gave her 4.4 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, September 28, when she shared a new update that saw her clad in a sexy bikini that put her signature curves fully on display.

The photo captured the Love & Hip Hop star sitting in a wooden chair on what looked to be a balcony. The camera was closer to the floor and shot Skyy from a low angle from the left, focusing in on her lower body and midriff. She turned her head to glance down into the lenses, allowing her lips to hang a bit open. She took her hand to the her head while spreading her thighs slightly, showcasing her shapely legs.

Skyy sizzled in a pink two-piece bathing suit that complemented her caramel complexion. The top boasted an interesting design consisting of small triangles with lace details that expanded past the bottom edge, creating an elongated diamond shape. Gold strings held the cups together, going around her back and back.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that also featured gold sides strings that tied into bows. Skyy pulled them up high, helping to accentuate the contrast between her waist and curvy lower body.

Skyy accessorized her ensemble with a gold necklace. Her sparkly navel piercing was also visible. She wore her raven hair parted in the middle and styled in loose curls, which fell over her shoulders and onto her chest.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 137,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Many of her fans used the opportunity to express their reaction to the photo while many others took to the comments section to rave about her overall beauty.

“U sooooo Bomb [three heart-eyes emoji] [kiss mark] loving this swimsuit on u too,” one user raved.

“You’re seriously so perfect [fire] with the best style,” chimed in another fan.

“It’s my birthday n all i want for my [birthday] is u,” a third admirer replied, using the birthday cake emoji in place of the word.

“Imma date her 1 day when I’m a singer,” added a fourth user.

Skyy often show off her hourglass figure in her Instagram posts. As noted by The Inquisitr, she posted a couple of images that showed her rocking a pair of booty shorts. The garment was light yellow with a goldish tint and featured the words “Caution: slippery when wet” across the back. She also had on a black crop top with long sleeves that bared her slender waist. For the first shot, she posed with her back turned to the camera.