Kendall Jenner Showcases Her Supermodel Curves In A Bikini While Posing In The ‘Good Bathroom’

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to show off her supermodel curves in a barely there ensemble. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned as she snapped a selfie.

In the sexy shot, Kendall looked smoking hot while rocking a skimpy printed bikini. The top featured a square neckline that clung to her ample bust. The thin spaghetti straps tied over her shoulders and flashed her toned arms in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and accentuated her flat tummy and toned abs. Her leans thighs were also on full display in the pic.

Kendall stood in what she deemed a good bathroom in order to take the picture. She posed with her back straight and her legs slightly apart a she used one hand to tug at her bottoms. The other hand held her phone up to cover her face.

In the background of the snap, a bathtub and shower stall could be seen, as well as a window that streamed in sunlight. A magnified mirror was anchored to the wall at her side and a white sink was visible in front of her.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center for the shot. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back.

She added a second photo to the post. That pic was a close-up snap of the sink, which featured a heart-shaped soap resting in a dish.

Kendall’s over 139 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 2.7 million time within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 8,500 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I wanna be this skinny,” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” declared another.

“Love it, the vibes are immaculate,” a third social media user gushed.

“There’s a bathroom?” a fourth person joked.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her incredible physique in scanty outfits. She’s often seen posing in tight dresses, skimpy bathing suits, and teeny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall got the pulses of her followers racing earlier this month when she opted for a revealing yellow bikini. That post was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 8.1 million likes and over 55,000 comments.