Sara Underwood Blows A Kiss & Flaunts Her Booty: ‘Bundle Up B*tches!!’

Blond beauty Sara Underwood shared a new slate of photos via her Instagram page on Tuesday that quickly raised temperatures. The 36-year-old model seemed to be preparing for cold winter temperatures, but she still managed to look sizzling-hot.

The setting for Sara’s uploads was the wooded area by one of the tiny cabins she built with her beau Jacob Witzling. Those who follow the model know that the couple has settled into a gorgeous area of the Pacific Northwest in Oregon and embraced the tiny house movement.

In her caption, Sara signaled that her garments were from the Revolve fashion line. She joked about needing to bundle up but in a fashionable way, and her followers made it clear they thought her efforts were quite successful.

Sara wore a pair of brown leggings and a cozy white fleece jacket. She added a brown hat to protect her blond tresses and appeared to have cream-colored slippers or booties on her feet. The bottom hem of the jacket rested right at Sara’s waistline, giving the model the opportunity to show off her curvy hips and long legs.

The first photo showed Sara from the front and she tilted her head slightly as she brought her covered hands together in front of her. The second snap was cropped closer in on her, and she was standing to her side.

Many of Sara’s fans would likely say that the third and fourth uploads were the ones that really won them over. In the third photo, she pursed her lips and closed her eyes as if she was blowing a kiss. She tousled some of her blond tresses in her hands and the waistband of the coat was raised slightly, not quite showing her midriff, but teasing the possibility.

The final snapshot provided the perfect ending to the series. Sara was angled so that her pert booty was on full display and she smiled slightly as she looked over her shoulder toward the camera.

Nearly 10,000 of the bombshell’s 9 million Instagram followers liked the set of snapshots during the first hour that they were on her page. Dozens of people also commented and it was all love for this cozy-yet-sultry look.

“Wow you are so beautiful,” one fan raved.

“Looking real fine,” another one declared.

“I think everything you wear is a fashion statement. Probably because you make everything you wear look so good!” someone determined.

“AMAZING,” commented another appreciative follower.

Just a few days ago, Sara showcased a gorgeous jumpsuit that did allow her to reveal a bit more skin. This new look may not have been revealing at all, but Sara’s iconic curves still caught everybody’s attention and clearly caused a major stir.