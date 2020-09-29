Katya Elise Henry Displays Killer Booty, Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro

Curvy fitness model Katya Elise Henry took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon with a pair of sizzling selfies that featured her incredible backside. She flaunted her nearly-bare booty wearing a revealing ensemble that left little to the imagination.

In the caption, Katya encouraged fans to try her her two-month personal training program for impressive booty gains, reminding them that it would be challenging but well worth the effort.

Nearly 80,000 followers liked the post, and over one thousand comments had been registered in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Fans flooded the comments section with chatter about Katya’s boyfriend, Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro. As confirmed by the TMZ website, the two started dating in the spring and have been going strong ever since.

Katya reportedly joined him in early September at the NBA bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando to cheer him on during Playoffs.

The Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers will play game one of the Finals on Wednesday, September 30.

“Tyler’s got a big game tomorrow,” declared the first fan in the thread. At the time of this writing, 99 supporters had liked the comment.

“he sho do,” Katya agreed.

“Is that the nba bubble’s hotel room?” another follower inquired.

“no. I took all my pics before I left last month so I wouldn’t have to take any here,” responded Katya.

“I see the NBA ain’t the only one with a BUBBLE in Florida,” teased a third fan, adding the kiss and one hundred percent emoji.

“Tyler needs that motivation,” praised a fourth fan, using a flame symbol to emphasize their words.

More than a handful of people had creative suggestions for ways in which to help keep the basketball player’s spirits up during the playoffs.

The remarks continued, with followers asking how Tyler is doing, saying how lucky he was, and rooting for the Heat in the upcoming games.

Those who had less interest in basketball let Katya know how much they appreciated her positive attitude and stunning appearance.

She wore a enticing bikini featuring pale sections of fabric connected to one another with narrow strips of stretchy, transparent plastic. The bottoms left almost all of her luscious cheeks on full display, and only a sliver of the top was visible covering one of her breasts.

Katya propped one elbow against her hip and held her hand out for the mirror selfies, focusing her gaze on the screen to maintain composition.

Her long, dark hair was parted off-center and cascaded halfway down her back in tousled curls.