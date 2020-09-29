Nastia Liukin Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear While Working Out

The gymnast showed off her toned figure and advertised a fitness app in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, September 29, gymnast Nastia Liukin shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the Olympic gold medalist working out on a balcony that overlooked numerous trees and a hillside.

She flaunted her fit physique in skintight workout gear that featured a black racerback sports bra with a plunging neckline and matching high-waisted leggings. The activewear put her flat stomach and lean legs on display. As for accessories, she wore a delicate necklace and tennis shoes that were adorned with what appears to be an animal-print pattern.

For the photos, Nastia pulled back her blond hair in a sleek bun, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Nastia jumped in the air with her legs spread and her arms outstretched. She lowered her gaze and seemed to be focusing her attention on the laptop that had been placed on her purple yoga mat.

The 30-year-old pressed her hands on the yoga mat and lifted up one of her legs with her toes pointed in the following photo.

In the caption of the post, Nastia revealed that she exercises “as a way to cope” and proceeded to advertise The Bright App. The social media sensation noted that the fitness app employees “world-class personal trainers.” She then encouraged her followers to view her Instagram stories “to see who” was leading her virtual workout session. According to her stories, she was being trained by fellow Olympian Alicia Sacramone Quinn.

A few of Nastia’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the athlete, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Flying high and looking amazing,” wrote one fan, adding a string of 100, lollipop, fire, explosion, and pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Very nice,” added an admirer.

“Gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth social media user, along with two red heart emoji.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon amassed more than 6,000 likes.

This is not the first time that Nastia has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, last week she uploaded pictures, in which she wore figure-hugging distressed blue jeans that accentuated her toned derriere. That post has been liked over 14,000 times since it was shared.