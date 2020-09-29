Valeria Orsini Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini updated her Instagram feed on Tuesday, September 29, with a revealing new snapshot of herself in a skimpy bikini, wowing thousands of her 4.3 million followers.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — was photographed seemingly at a park, as she leaned up against a tree. Valeria was centered in the frame as she posed seductively. She stood facing the camera with one hand on her thigh, and the other behind her backside. She popped one hip out to further accentuate her curvy physique. The model exuded a sultry vibe as she sported a pout on her face and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, platinum blond locks, which featured dark roots, were styled in beach waves that fell down her back and over her shoulders. Her polished, white nails were perfectly manicured as they stood out against her bronzed skin.

Valeria showed off her famous figure in a minuscule pink bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The swimsuit’s revealing triangular cups exposed a massive view of cleavage and a bit of underboob, calling attention to her busty assets. She paired the top with matching, high-rise bottoms that flaunted her curvy hips. The scanty briefs’ side straps were raised up past her hipbones, directing eyes to her toned midsection.

Valeria accessorized the beachside look with two necklaces and a pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, the model shared some words of wisdom with fans, telling them that having confidence and knowing your worth is imperative. She also shared one her favorite quotes, which asserted that a person could be “the juiciest peach,” yet still, not everyone is a fan of peaches.

Valeria credited Gabriel Gonzalez as the photographer behind the image.

More than 28,000 social media users liked the eye-catching image since it went live just a few hours ago. Hundreds of other followers also commented on the post to vocalize their praise about the model’s form, her good looks, and her tiny bathing suit.

“How can anyone be so gorgeous,” one individual wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful queen, have an amazing day,” chimed in another admirer, following their sentences with a string of kiss-face and heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow body looks amazing,” a third fan asserted.

“Oooo I love the pink on you,” a fourth person added.

Valeria recently shared another bikini-clad post of herself on September 26 that sent fans into a frenzy as well.