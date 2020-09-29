Holly Sonders Flaunts Impressive Assets In String Bikini & High Heels

Model and television host Holly Sonders has been on a sexy photo-sharing roll lately that show her flaunting her fabulous physique in an array of racy outfits. On Tuesday, she continued the trend and uploaded a snap that featured her showcasing her impressive assets in a string bikini while sporting a pair of high heels.

Holly’s swimsuit was a shade of tangerine orange. The top had a halter-style neckline. The bottoms were cheeky with a ruched seam down the center back. Strings tied into loopy bows called attention to her hips. The suit also featured tiny copper grommets along the side edges of the cups and the top edge of the bottoms. Her stilettos were a shade of florescent green.

The popular influencer wore her long locks in big waves that cascaded down her back. She also sported a pair of large sunglasses that obscured most of her face.

The picture captured Holly from an angle as she posed in what appeared to be a large room under construction. She stood next to a work area that included boards of varying lengths. She leaned forward with her hands on a power saw. The model looked over her shoulder and gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. With one foot propped on a lower shelf, she struck a provocative pose that emphasized her booty as well as her shapely thighs. Also on display was her shapely shoulders and arms. The curve of her bustline was also visible.

A stream of stream of light from above illuminated the skin on her side, calling attention to her trim waist and a tattoo on her rib cage. It also cast her shadow on the floor, creating a sexy silhouette.

Dozens of her admirers took to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked in the bathing suit.

“Thinks it’s definitely time for a Home Improvement reboot with @holly.sonders as the new Tool Time girl,” joked one Instagram user.

“No words to say, except SIMPLY GORGEOUS!!!!!” a second follower wrote.

“Every time I see you. I fall in love again,” quipped a third fan.

“You are absolutely spectacular in every possible way,” a fourth comment read.

Holly has a knack for making anything she wears look good. Earlier in the week, she proved that she doesn’t have to be nearly naked to look fantastic when she shared a snap that saw her flaunting her incredible backside in a pair of skintight faux-leather pants with a long-sleeved top.