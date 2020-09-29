Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Slim Waist In A Floral Dress While Posing Alongside Her Pregnant ‘Soulmate’

Jessica Simpson took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate her sister Ashlee. The singer showed off her slim waist as she smiled brightly for the camera.

In the photo, Jessica looked stylish and elegant as she opted for a flowing brown dress with a floral print. The gown was sleeveless and boasted ruffled edges that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders.

The garment was cinched at the midsection to show off her her petite figure. It also included a ruched skirt that fell down to her feet. She accessorized the style with multiple rings on her fingers, bracelets on her wrists, and a trendy hat.

She wore her long, blond hair styled in loose curls that fell over both of her shoulders. In the caption of the post, she revealed her excitement about Ashlee having her third child, and joked about how big her own baby bump was during pregnancy. During her tribute to her younger sis, she referred to Ashlee as her “soulmate” and best friend.

Ashlee flaunted her baby bump in a white dress with an orange floral pattern. The long-sleeved gown clung to her curves as she cradled her burgeoning belly. She added a pair of large gold hoop earrings and some dark fingernail polish to jazz up the look. She wore her blond hair parted in the center and pulled back behind her head.

The sisters snuggled in close together for the pic. Jessica posed with one hand on her hip as tons of green foliage and some outdoor chairs behind the duo.

Jessica’s over 5.5 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photo garnered more than 62,000 likes within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 300 messages.

“She looks beautiful…like a 70s mama with that dress!” one follower stated.

“Those dresses tho…. gorgeous,” remarked another.

“Love this!!! Love your dresses!!! Beauties!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“They look so good!” a fourth person wrote.

The singer is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in revealing ensembles. She’s often seen rocking skimpy tops, stunning dresses, and tight workout gear in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently drew the attention of her followers when she posed in a pair of clingy leggings and a black sports bra while striking a yoga pose by the swimming pool at sunset. That post was a huge hit among fans. It’s pulled in more than 284,000 likes and over 2,900 comments to date.