‘DWTS’ Chrishell Stause Says ‘My Life Has Peaked’ After ‘Fairytale Moment’ Dancing As Cinderella

Chrishell Stause took to Twitter and said that she hit the peak of her life after she danced as Cinderella with a clean-shaven dance pro Gleb Savchenko who acted as her Prince Charming during her number for the program’s Disney themed evening.

During the performance, Chrishsell twirled in the stunning off the shoulders ice blue ballgown with an intricate, tight bodice that flared out into a fluffy, full skirt. The gorgeous gown paired with long opera length gloves and a choker straight from the fairytale. She wore her highlighted hair piled atop her head in an intricate updo, and a small tiara finished off the style, which viewers appeared to adore.

Chrishell had nothing but smiles and happiness after the lovely waltz to the song “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” which showed a lot of improvement over her past performances, wowing the judges and earning her a total score of 22 out of 30 possible points.

“My life has peaked, and I am not sure how I will ever top this fairytale moment!” she wrote on a retweet of the show’s tweet about her performance.

The soap opera actress also included a quote from Cinderella about being kind, having courage, and believing in magic. After that, Chrishell encouraged viewers to vote for her so she could continue the journey toward winning the mirrorball trophy during the hit ABC show’s 29th season.

Fans quickly chimed in to praise Chrishell’s dreamy performance that featured her wearing a costume inspired by the Disney princess.

“I’M SO PROUD OF YOU! The perfect Cinderella! And Congratulations again on your first 8! And you were even more of a champ last night when you powered through getting all of those weirdly shaped bobby pins out of your hair,” gushed one Twitter user who used a lot of blue hearts, clapping hands, party, and a laughing crying emoji to complete the sentiment.

“You killed it!!! Nine points improvement in two weeks! Insane,” declared a second fan, adding a double red heart.

“WATCHED IT THIS MORNING AND I CRIED! It was so beautiful, you looked so amazing,” a third person wrote along with a crying smiley, heart-eye emoji, and a double heart.

“You were literally a princess last night! Can’t wait for next week,” enthused a fourth viewer who added an old school smiley.

DWTS viewers also appreciated Gleb’s costume and noticeably hairless face for the waltz last night, The Inquisitr reported.