Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Receives Devastating News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 30 tease that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be shattered. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dashes her hopes when he shares some devastating news, per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke always believed that she and Ridge would reunite. She clung to the belief that they were soulmates even though he divorced her behind her back and married Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) instead. She told herself that Shauna was a chancer and took advantage of the dressmaker when he was drunk. She was convinced that their wedding did not mean a thing because Ridge could not even remember it.

However, when Ridge shares that he wants to go ahead with the redo wedding, Brooke’s world will implode. By agreeing to the renewal of vows, Ridge tells Brooke that they’re over and that he wants to start anew with someone else. By marrying Shauna, he confirms that his marriage to Shauna isn’t a mistake and that he means to stay committed to the former Las Vegas showgirl.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers tease that Ridge will break the news to her himself. He doesn’t want to hurt her because they spent so many years together. However, he also wants to give his new wife the wedding of her dreams.

Brooke will be shocked when he tells her that he’s going ahead with Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) plan to renew his vows. When he previously shared the idea, she warned him not to redo the ceremony, as seen in the above image. She was holding onto the idea that they would get back together after she proved that she only loved him.

Initially, Ridge wanted a reunion as well. But he overheard her tell Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that she also loved him. The dressmaker didn’t want to share Brooke’s heart again and fled into his wife’s arms. Shauna’s heart wasn’t divided and she would stay devoted to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that Brooke needs some time to process the news. Eric Forrester (John McCook), Katie Logan (Heather Tom), and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) have all been there for her in the past and will support her through the crisis this time as well.

In fact, Eric will try to talk to his son before he ties the knot again. He will appeal to Ridge to think logically. He knows that Brooke is his destiny and that he only wants to be with her. Eric will urge Ridge to make things right with Brooke so that they can start afresh.