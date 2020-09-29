New ‘General Hospital’ Preview Teases Major Drama On The Horizon With A Focus On Legacy, Family, & Romance

There is no new episode of General Hospital airing on Tuesday, but a new sneak peek posted on Twitter should energize fans as they wait for new shows again. The short clip included something for nearly everyone as it hinted about storyline developments coming up over the next month or two.

General Hospital spoilers have already hinted at some major bombshells that will drop soon. Holly Sutton is still alive, and someone mysterious is holding her captive. In addition, Dr. Liesl Obrecht, not the WSB, is responsible for what’s been going on with Dante Falconeri. He’s about to return to Port Charles and he’s been given a mission to investigate Peter August.

The 15-second video was jam-packed with quick character appearances and teasers regarding what viewers can expect to see soon. A reference to “Legacy” was included, and General Hospital spoilers have suggested that a strong emphasis will be placed on some long-time fan favorites in the weeks ahead.

Holly is still alive, Liesl is back, and Scott Baldwin has been causing some chaos. Laura Spencer Collins has been referenced, but not seen, and General Hospital viewers are anxious to see Genie Francis on their screens again. Robert Scorpio’s got some heavy-duty scenes airing these days, and teasers have suggested that the character of Jackie Templeton may be back soon as well.

The teen crew will be front-and-center this fall as well. Josslyn Jacks, Cameron Webber, Trina Robinson, and Dev Cerci are preparing for the homecoming dance and soon General Hospital fans will see them dressed up and ready for the event.

Both the concepts of family and romance were incorporated into the General Hospital sneak peek, and people are ready for developments along these lines too. Several Port Charles pairs are in states of transition at the moment, and SheKnows Soaps indicates that changes may be coming.

Lulu Spencer will soon ask Dustin Phillips to move in with her and she’ll throw herself into trying to expose Cyrus Renault. However, Dante’s about to pop up and this will surely turn her life upside down.

Ava Jerome Cassadine and Nikolas Cassadine aren’t sure what to do about their marriage, and the same could be said for Willow Tait Corinthos and Michael Corinthos. Things are going quite well for Nina Reeves and Jasper “Jax” Jacks, but the Nelle Benson Jerome situation could cause some issues here soon.

Will Ned and Olivia Quartermaine manage to get through their current challenges without a split? Will Cameron pick Trina over Josslyn? Will someone manage to take down Cyrus?

General Hospital spoilers signal that there are some major twists and turns coming. It seems that this sneak peek should help tide fans over for the next few days until the baseball-related preemptions are over and new shows start airing again, and everybody will be anxious for the chaos that’s on the way.