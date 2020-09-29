Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Wealthy Montecito Neighbors Warm Up To Royal Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbors in their wealthy Montecito community in Southern California have warmed up to the celebrity couple, and are even rather protective of them, L.A. Magazine reported.

Being members of the British royal family brings with it near-incessant attention from the press and, in particular, being hounded by paparrazi. Indeed, photographers chasing down Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, through the streets of Paris in their quest to get a shot may have played a role in her untimely death.

Since resigning as senior members of the royal family and moving across the Atlantic Ocean, Harry and Meghan continue to be bedeviled by paparazzi. Eager photographers hounded the couple in their Vancouver, British Columbia home, and again when they moved into a Beverly Hills home — so much so that the couple sued to keep photogs’ drones and helicopters from flying over their home.

They’ve since purchased a multi-million-dollar home in Montecito, where they’ve found some degree of relief, for a couple of reasons.

For one thing, so many privacy-minded individuals live in the community that photographers eventually learn that they’re not going to get much in the way of juicy pics.

One neighbor, speaking anonymously, said that another famous resident moved in, and soon the paparazzi, foiled, lost interest.

“Listen, when Oprah bought her house here, the choppers buzzed for about two weeks and then never came back. After a while, they just get bored,” the person said.

It’s a sentiment shared by royals columnist Richard Mineards, who also lives in the area.

“Lately, we’ve had Ariana Grande, Natalie Portman, and Gwyneth Paltrow. We have George Lucas and Larry Ellison of Oracle—the fifth-richest man in America. So they’re in good company,” he said, adding that so many famous people live in the area that no one gives Harry and Meghan a second look.

Not only is the Montecito neighborhood generally successful at thwarting paparazzi, it seems that the community has come to be rather protective of their newest residents. In August, a headline in the local newspaper read, “Montecito Vows to Keep Tabloid Culture Across Pond.”

Similarly, the community has come to the couples’ defense and vowed to protect them as much as they can.

Meanwhile, the couple appear to have avoided being spotted out and about in town, save for the odd bicycling trip. However, locals expect to see them soon at town hotspots such as Pierre Lafond, a French restaurant known to be a favorite of Harry’s cousin, Princess Beatrice.