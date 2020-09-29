Addison Rae Easterling Flaunts Curvy Figure In Bright Pink Outfit

Popular TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling took to Instagram today to showcase her curvy figure in a sizzling post that was shared with her massive 28 million followers.

Addison shared three dazzling photos in which she posed seductively as she leaned against a wall. The influencer wore a floor-length pink skirt that included a waist-high slit, allowing her to flaunt her toned legs. Addison matched her outfit with a bright pink, strapless top and sandals with a short heel.

In her initial snap, the 19-year-old gazed into the camera as she leaned her long, dark brown hair against the wall behind her. She arched her back slightly as her left side faced the camera. Her left leg was fully exposed and bent at an angle, showing off her bronzed skin.

The second shot was zoomed in closer than the previous one, which allowed admirers to catch a glimpse of her flat midsection and sculpted abs. Addison posed her legs identically to the picture prior, however her arms were raised with her hands rested gently at the top of her head. She closed her eyes for the shot and parted her lips slightly as her hair fell down the entirety of her back.

In her final picture, Addison turned her head toward her photographer, as her pose remained similar to the rest of the pictures included in the post. Once again, the position of her arms differed from previous poses. In this snap, Addison raised her bent arms above her head, as both her hands touched the wall behind the right side of her body.

The location of the snaps featured her in between two large walls with a bright blue sky in the background. She appeared to be in a desert of some sort, as there was a sandy floor behind her.

The influencer’s fans wasted no time raving over the shots, which quickly racked up over 5,000 comments in less than an hour. Her followers showered her with love and admiration for her figure.

“Beautiful Addison!!” one person stated.

“You look so beautiful in pink,” another person gushed.

Some followers seemed to think Addison’s most recent shots appeared similar to something members of the Kardashian family would share.

“The new kardashian,” a fan wrote.

The comments came shortly after Addison was featured on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The two soaked up the sun as they displayed their toned physiques in skimpy bathing suits.

Addison’s post accumulated more than 200,000 likes shortly after it went live, including support from fellow TikToker Madison Lewis as well as actress Millie Bobby Brown.